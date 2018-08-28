Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man found unresponsive in a property above a popular city nightclub

PUBLISHED: 18:55 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:56 11 September 2018

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Archant

Police have been called to an address in Norwich city centre after a man was found unresponsive in a property above a popular nightclub.

Officers were called to the property, above Bished nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, September 11, by paramedics.

Sergeant Lee Wagstaff from Bethel Street Police station said a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive and the ambulance service called. He said paramedics had declared life extinct shortly after arriving.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: ‘We wish we didn’t live here’ - Neighbours react after Norwich ‘hunting knife’ stabbing

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Norwich vlogger to enter Big Brother house

Presenter Emma Willis during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother at Elstree Studios. Picture Ian West/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists