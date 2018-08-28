Man found unresponsive in a property above a popular city nightclub

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff Archant

Police have been called to an address in Norwich city centre after a man was found unresponsive in a property above a popular nightclub.

Officers were called to the property, above Bished nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, September 11, by paramedics.

Sergeant Lee Wagstaff from Bethel Street Police station said a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive and the ambulance service called. He said paramedics had declared life extinct shortly after arriving.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.