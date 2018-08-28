Man found dead in property above city nightclub

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:55 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 12 September 2018

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Archant

Police were called to an address in Norwich city centre on Tuesday afternoon after a man was found unresponsive in a property above a nightclub.

Officers were called to the property, above Bished nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, September 11, by paramedics.

Sergeant Lee Wagstaff from Bethel Street police station said a man in his 30s had been found and the ambulance service called.

Police officers and a forensics van was spotted at the scene and paramedics declared the man was dead shortly after arriving.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

