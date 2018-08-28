Search

Bibles dating back to 11th century go on show in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:28 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:28 06 September 2018

Historic bibles will be on display in Norfolk as part of exhibition he Christadelphians in Bramerton. Picture: Steve Adams.

Historic bibles will be on display in Norfolk as part of exhibition he Christadelphians in Bramerton. Picture: Steve Adams.

Archant

Historic religious texts, including copies of the first ever English Bible and one of the earliest Old Testament Jewish Bibles, are to go on display in Norfolk.

The Christadelphians in Bramerton have a large collection of bibles, including facsimiles of very rare bibles many hundreds of years old. Many will be on display at Bramerton Christadelphian Meeting Hall on September 7 and 8 as part of Heritage Open Days.

The free exhibition, open from 10am-5pm, will feature a facsimile of The Leningrad Codex, dated 1008, one of the earliest Old Testament Jewish Bibles written in Hebrew. A copy of the Tyndale small pocket Bible of 1526 will be displayed, along with copies of the Geneva Bible, the earliest dating from 1560, the first English Bible that was generally available.

Other examples will include the Rheims Bible of 1582, the earliest King James Bible in the collection which commemorates the 14th year of Charles I, as well as examples of a finger Bible, miniature Bibles, Queen Mary’s Bible, Active Service Bible and many foreign editions.

