Bells of St Peter Mancroft church ring out across Norwich once again

During the day people also had the chance to try their hand at bell ringing at the church’s new Mancroft Ringing Discovery Centre (MRDC). Photo: Luke Powell Archant

The bells of Norwich’s St Peter Mancroft church have been ringing out across the city once again after months of silence.

Photo: Luke Powell

Hundreds of people visited the church on Saturday following the restoration of its ancient ringing room, which was removed around 120 years ago.

During the day people also had the chance to try their hand at bell ringing at the church’s new Mancroft Ringing Discovery Centre (MRDC).

The centre features eight practice bells, which are connected to a computer, and cannot be heard outside of the church building.

The MRDC and the ringing room restoration are part of the Mancroft Appeal 300 project, which was launched in 2015 to leave a legacy for a future generation of bell ringers.

August 26 marks the 300th anniversary of the first ever full peal of Grandsire Triples, which was rung at the church on August 26, 1718.

The board which records the achievement has been cleaned and restored as part of the project and is on display in the tower.