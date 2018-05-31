Search

Fire causes police to block off junction

PUBLISHED: 19:29 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:30 02 August 2018

Fire fighters put out a field fire near Beetley. PHOTO: Daniel Bennett

Fire fighters put out a field fire near Beetley. PHOTO: Daniel Bennett

A fire caused police to block off a busy junction in central Norfolk.

Fire fighters at the scene of the fire in Beetley, near Dereham. Picture: DAN BENNETTFire fighters at the scene of the fire in Beetley, near Dereham. Picture: DAN BENNETT

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a large field fire at 4.10pm just outside of Beetley, near Dereham.

Police blocked the unnamed road off at the Elmham Road and Holt Road B1110 junction. The junction was re-opened before 6pm.

Five pumps from Dereham, Fakenham and Reepham attended the scene, which was near Gravel Pit House.

Peter Fullalove, station manager, said: “Someone had a bonfire, some non-controlled burning to get rid of waste.

“There’s lots of fly-tipping, someone deliberately ignited the waste. With the winds and dry temperature, an ember caught fire.

“The fire had an area of half a hectare of grassland.

“The main concern was smoke trailing onto to Dereham and Elmham Road.

“It took an hour and 10 minutes to get under control.

“It would have made it hard if it got down to pit near field.

“Anyone who is having any bonfires please be mindful of the dry conditions and make sure they are controlled with buckets of water at all times.”

“Everything is drying out with the weather, we went from one fire straight to this one.

The owner of the field, who did not wish to be identified, said:

“I don’t know what happened. I had a phone call to say my land was on fire. I was sat at home.”

“People dump stuff on the land. You read about it in the news but you don’t expect it to be your land.”

