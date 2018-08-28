Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Battle of Britain Week to be marked with parade and service

PUBLISHED: 19:16 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 19:16 06 September 2018

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Norwich will be marking the Battle of Britain next week with a parade and special service.

Battle of Britain Week begins on September 10, and is the main fundraising week for the Royal Air Forces Association.

This year marks the centenary of the founding of the RAF, and a commemorative parade in St Peters Street with personnel from RAF Marham and a band from RAF Music Services will start at 11am on September 10.

The Norwich branch will be collecting in the city on September 15-16, and there will be a service in Norwich Cathedral at 11am on September 16.

The Royal Air Forces Association supports all members of the RAF community with such initiatives as Storybook Wings where deployed parents read a bedtime story for the children at home.

For further details call Sheila Mitchell on 01692 535 284.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: Revealed: The worst-hit Norwich streets and roads for fly-tipping

Fly-tipping has become an issue in most parts of the county. Photo: Jonathan Tidswell/citizenside.com

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant in Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Strictly champion and Holby City actor to star in new play coming to Norwich

Current Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden is starring in the new The House On Cold Hill play which is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture Norwich Theatre Royal.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists