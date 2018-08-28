Battle of Britain Week to be marked with parade and service

Norwich will be marking the Battle of Britain next week with a parade and special service.

Battle of Britain Week begins on September 10, and is the main fundraising week for the Royal Air Forces Association.

This year marks the centenary of the founding of the RAF, and a commemorative parade in St Peters Street with personnel from RAF Marham and a band from RAF Music Services will start at 11am on September 10.

The Norwich branch will be collecting in the city on September 15-16, and there will be a service in Norwich Cathedral at 11am on September 16.

The Royal Air Forces Association supports all members of the RAF community with such initiatives as Storybook Wings where deployed parents read a bedtime story for the children at home.

For further details call Sheila Mitchell on 01692 535 284.