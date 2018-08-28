Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What you need to know about Battle of Britain parade in Norwich and road closures

PUBLISHED: 11:06 10 September 2018

The Battle of Britain parade by RAF Marham at the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Battle of Britain parade by RAF Marham at the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Hundreds are expected to commemorate the Battle of Britain, starting with a parade by RAF Marham.

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Picture: Nick Butcher

They will be accompanied by the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment to remember the daylight raids, which took place in 1940 after German intelligence indicated that the RAF fighter Command was on the brink of collapse.

The Germans believed that raids would provide the knockout blow needed to gain leverage, instead they had an opposite effect and left the German airforce with 60 less aircraft and a badly shaken morale.

RAF Marham will exercise its Freedom of the City by parading with bayonets fixed.

The parade will start at 11.30 in front of city hall in Norwich and road closures will be in place.

Road closures

The whole of St Peters Street and the part of Bethel Street from where it joins St Peters Street up to The Forum Car park (access to the car park will be maintained during this time) will be closed from 7am until 1pm.

There will be no loading or parking on St Giles from the point it joins St Peters Street up to St Giles multi-storey car park from 7am until 1pm. Vehicles leaving St Giles Carpark during this time will be able to exit as normal, but will not have access to St Peters Street and will need to exit via Gaol Hill.

Visitors to City Hall will not be able to use the main entrance on St Peters Street from 11am until 12.30pm and so are advised to use the customer centre entrance on Bethel Street during this time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as three teenagers arrested following two knife-point robberies in Norwich

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

First to make changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Heroin and cocaine dealers jailed for total of 27 years for plying trade in Norwich

From left to right top to bottom, Richard Law, Ben Matthews, Mark Wheatland, Rufin Mwamba Kongolo, Michael Katnidi, Manley Vidal and Neil Brewster. The seven were jailed for a combined 27 years for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘I feel a mug for falling for it’ - Jake Humphrey backs second Brexit vote

Jake Humphrey has backed a second vote on Brexit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person arrested after standing next to police officers in shop smelling of cannabis

The driver of the car was arrested having failed a cocaine wipe. Picture: Norwich Police/Twitter

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists