Bar invites late-night customers to Give a Quid on bank holiday

PUBLISHED: 18:42 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:32 20 August 2018

Bar and Beyond. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bar and Beyond. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Customers at a Norwich bar will be invited to donate spare cash to children’s charities this weekend.

Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road will host a Give a Kid a Quid appeal throughout the bank holiday weekend.

The money will go towards the Echo Trust, set up by late night bars and clubs operator The Deltic Group to award grants to local children’s charities.

Since it was established in 2002 the Echo Trust has raised more than £2.5m and supported a variety of causes ranging from medical equipment for children and young adults to charity groups.

Lauren Gifford, general manager, said: “Give a Kid a Quid is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of young people in our community.

“Our customers always respond generously to appeals for help and I am sure they will once again show how much they care.”

The Deltic Group employs 3,000 people across 54 venues.

