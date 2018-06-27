Video

Last chance to bid for Ruddy Muddy Norfolk Day art

Jenny Rope and David Sweales from Totally Dynamic will be auctioning a piece of Norfolk Day artwork by Ruddy Muddy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Time is running out to bid for a unique piece of art featuring iconic landmarks and people from Norfolk.

Norfolk Day Logo Norfolk Day Logo

The Ruddy Muddy creation includes a mud depiction of Captain George Vancouver from King’s Lynn, Cley Windmill and Nelson’s Monument in Great Yarmouth.

It celebrates the first-ever Norfolk Day, which takes place on Friday, July 27, and bids can be made for the laminated art, by midnight on July 27.

Money raised from the auction will be donated to Home-Start Norfolk which provides practical help to parents with young children.

The artwork was commissioned by vehicle wrapping firm Totally Dynamic.

Jenny Rope, from Totally Dynamic, said: “We urge people and businesses to dig deep and help us raise lots of money.”

To make a bid email info@totally-dynamic.co.uk stating your bid amount, full name and a contact telephone number.