Gaming shop’s weekend extravaganza to boost charity appeal

Gamers in the Norwich area will help boost a charity appeal by taking part in a weekend of activities for a popular game shop’s anniversary.

Athena Games will not just celebrate its five year history this weekend, but also help The Nook appeal.

The Nook Appeal is run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) to raise £10m for the building of a new hospice in Framingham Earl.

The board gaming, wargaming, roleplaying and card gaming venue and shop, in St Gregorys Alley, will host an open demo library of games with demonstrations throughout August 18 and 19 from 10am.

On August 18 there will be a quiz and chips at 6pm at £5 per head.

Sunday will see a mass-participation of Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000, a pay-to-influence roleplay session for £5, and an Orction (auction) at 2pm.

