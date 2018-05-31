Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Gaming shop’s weekend extravaganza to boost charity appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:54 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:54 16 August 2018

Athena Games. PHOTO: EACH

Athena Games. PHOTO: EACH

Archant

Gamers in the Norwich area will help boost a charity appeal by taking part in a weekend of activities for a popular game shop’s anniversary.

Athena Games will not just celebrate its five year history this weekend, but also help The Nook appeal.

The Nook Appeal is run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) to raise £10m for the building of a new hospice in Framingham Earl.

The board gaming, wargaming, roleplaying and card gaming venue and shop, in St Gregorys Alley, will host an open demo library of games with demonstrations throughout August 18 and 19 from 10am.

On August 18 there will be a quiz and chips at 6pm at £5 per head.

Sunday will see a mass-participation of Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000, a pay-to-influence roleplay session for £5, and an Orction (auction) at 2pm.

For more information visit https://athenagames.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists