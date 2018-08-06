Search

See inside a new Harry Potter inspired afternoon tea in Norwich - and its showstopper cake

PUBLISHED: 17:57 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:28 07 August 2018

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. The Keeper of the Keys Cake, created by former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. The Keeper of the Keys Cake, created by former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

Archant

A pocket of magic - and sweet treats - has opened at a Norwich city centre venue.

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich, designed by chef Mark Mitson.. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly HouseThe School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich, designed by chef Mark Mitson.. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

The Assembly House launched its School of Magic Afternoon Tea on Friday, tempting wizards-in-waiting both young and old.

Complete with chocolate wands, choosing hat cakes, butter beer freakshakes and house colour decorations, the tea has been inspired by the world of Harry Potter, and created by chef Mark Mitson.

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich, designed by chef Mark Mitson. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly HouseThe School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich, designed by chef Mark Mitson. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

And former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby has even created a showstopper cake to wow diners.

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly HouseThe School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

The sweet sculpture is a replica of the grand table, showing the Keeper of the Keys baking a cake for someone very special.

The Butter Beer Freakshake at the School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Butter Beer Freakshake at the School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Barmby, from south Norfolk, is a tutor at The Richard Hughes Cookery School, which is at the venue.

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly HouseThe School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

The Assembly House is well-known for its afternoon teas, and last year had a rainbow unicorn theme, which saw more than 3,000 people come through its doors.

The School of Magic house colours on the chandeliers for the afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe School of Magic house colours on the chandeliers for the afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly HouseThe School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly HouseThe School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. The Keeper of the Keys Cake, created by former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly HouseThe School of Magic Afternoon Tea at the Assembly House in Norwich. The Keeper of the Keys Cake, created by former Great British Bake Off contestant Kate Barmby. Photo: Steve Adams/Assembly House

