Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich band “top of the shops” at the Co-op

PUBLISHED: 16:52 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 24 August 2018

Carol Nicholls, Justin Brand and Mike Lee of The Red Ant Band

Carol Nicholls, Justin Brand and Mike Lee of The Red Ant Band

Red Ant Band

A Norwich-based band will have its song “My Baby’s Got a Hold on Me” played in around 2,500 Co-op stores across the UK. This comes after The Red Ant Band were selected as the new artist of the week by the retailer.

Guitarist and joint-songwriter, Mike Lee, described the news as “overwhelming”.

He said: “There is  nothing quite like hearing your own songs sandwiched between your musical heroes such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles or The Eagles. It is an amazing feeling.”

The country-rock  outfit was formed four years ago by Mike and Justin Brand and has now been joined by singer Carol Nicholls.

Sam Winter, area manager for the Co-op said: “What better than to celebrate music which has been written and recorded just around the corner. I am confident the track will prove to be top of the shops.”

You can listen to the band at https://soundcloud.com/redantband

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Young man of promise’ jailed for supplying undercover cop with cocaine in Norwich

Connor Griggs. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police on scene as crash blocks Norwich road

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Police arrest two people following a drugs warrant

Norfolk Police have arrested two people following a drugs warrant.Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

New environmentally friendly coffee shop to open in Norwich

Tracey Skitmore-Rout outside her new coffee shop. Photo: Peter Rout

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists