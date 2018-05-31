You’ll soon be able to see a meteor shower

The 2015 Perseid meteor shower. Picture Mark Summers Archant

You can expect to see a shooting star a minute during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

The Perseid meteor shower is an annual event. This year it will be at its peak on the evenings of August 11 and 12.

Like all meteor showers it is caused by particles of comet debris entering our atmosphere. As they burn up the particles appear as shooting stars, creating bright streaks in the sky.

This year is an especially good one for watching the Perseid shower as the moon will be in its least visible phase so its light won’t be dominating the sky.

The shower will be especially dramatic in areas with low light pollution and after midnight, though there is a good chance of seeing shooting stars from 9.30pm onwards.

You don’t need any equipment to view the shower, it is best watched unobstructed by telescopes or binoculars.

Speaking to Space.com , Bill Cooke, a meteor expert at NASA, said: “The moon is very favourable for the Perseids this year, and that’ll make the Perseids probably the best shower of 2018 for people who want to go out and view it.”

