Woman with months to live sells ‘huge’ collection of craft materials

The knitted Christmas tree, designed by Ann Meijer. PHOTO: The Forum Archant

A craftswoman from Norwich who has been given only months to live is selling her huge collection of fabric, haberdashery, tools, books and finished items to help disabled adults.

Ann Meijer, who is a lifelong craft enthusiast and studied at the Norwich University of the Arts, is helping to organise the two day event at The Forum, in Norwich, on September 11 and 12.

Other makers from around the county have also stepped forward to sell their unwanted ‘stashes’ of materials to support Mrs Meijer, 71, who is determined to raise as much as she can for the residents of John Groom’s Court, a home for disabled adults on Sprowston Road.

Unusual items in the sale will include a hand painted Victorian style wardrobe and a knitted pergola.

Mrs Meijer’s daughter, Catherine, lives at John Groom’s Court and both women have spent many years raising money for special outings and for regular creative and sporting activities for the residents.

Jayne Evans, events and partnerships manager at The Forum, said: “We are delighted to support Ann by hosting this sale. She is a talented craft artist who was the driving force behind two very popular knitted installations here at The Forum.

“The knitted Christmas tree and knitted pergola delighted thousands of visitors while they were on site and raised so much money for John Groom’s Court.

“Ann and the knitters she brought together for these magnificent projects have encouraged so many people to pick up their knitting needles or crochet hooks and get involved. Ann is an inspiration to us all.”

Mrs Meijer designed a 15ft Christmas tree back in 2011, with 4,000 knitted leaves and nearly 2,000 knitted decorations.

Her design has since been used elsewhere in the country, including in Warwickshire.

Mrs Meijer is a member of the Friends of John Groom’s Court, a group of volunteers who help support the residents.

She said: “The whole point is to increase opportunities for residents to get out and about and enjoy where they live.

“I hope the sale of my collection of raw materials and finished items will carry on this work.”

Mrs Meijer’s Sale of Craft Making Materials is being held at The Forum on Tuesday September 11 and Wednesday 12 from 11am-3pm.