Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Will there be a hosepipe ban this summer?

PUBLISHED: 14:37 23 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:37 23 July 2018

Will there be a hosepipe ban? PHOTO: Simon Finlay

Will there be a hosepipe ban? PHOTO: Simon Finlay

EDP© 2004

The lack of rain - and the scorching temperatures which have dominated the past few weeks - has left some concerned about the threat of a hosepipe ban in East Anglia.

However, Anglian Water has revealed the water table is not as low as you might think and have ruled out the need for a hosepipe ban this year.

The leading water provider for the East of England has said the water levels in both reservoirs and groundwater stores are healthy, and in some cases above average.

Anglian Water added that it would realistically take two or three dry seasons back-to-back before the region faced a water shortage.

Forecasters believe last month was “the driest June on record” – with East Anglia seeing just 10% of its normal rainfall.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “There’s no chance of a hosepipe ban in the Anglian region this year. Water levels in our reservoirs and groundwater stores are healthy and in some cases above average.

“You’ve only got to take a look at your local reservoir, in your case, Alton Water in Suffolk. It will take a lot more than 10 days of warm weather to cause us any issues, we’d need two or three very dry seasons back-to-back to force us to put any potential restrictions in place.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists