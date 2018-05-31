Will there be a hosepipe ban this summer?

Will there be a hosepipe ban? PHOTO: Simon Finlay

The lack of rain - and the scorching temperatures which have dominated the past few weeks - has left some concerned about the threat of a hosepipe ban in East Anglia.

However, Anglian Water has revealed the water table is not as low as you might think and have ruled out the need for a hosepipe ban this year.

The leading water provider for the East of England has said the water levels in both reservoirs and groundwater stores are healthy, and in some cases above average.

Anglian Water added that it would realistically take two or three dry seasons back-to-back before the region faced a water shortage.

Forecasters believe last month was “the driest June on record” – with East Anglia seeing just 10% of its normal rainfall.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “There’s no chance of a hosepipe ban in the Anglian region this year. Water levels in our reservoirs and groundwater stores are healthy and in some cases above average.

“You’ve only got to take a look at your local reservoir, in your case, Alton Water in Suffolk. It will take a lot more than 10 days of warm weather to cause us any issues, we’d need two or three very dry seasons back-to-back to force us to put any potential restrictions in place.”