‘I’ll be here for a long time yet’ - Alley Olé owner explains reason for sale

Alley Ole in Norwich Archant

The owner of a Spanish restaurant in the city has revealed why he is selling the business.

Samuel Finnie is well-known in Norwich for his independent eateries in the Norwich Lanes and before opening Alley Olé in April 2017 he owned Finnie’s Juice Bar.

The popular business owner has put Alley Olé, which sells rotisserie-style chicken alongside tapas dishes, on the market for £129,950 for the leasehold.

But Mr Finnie, who lives in the city, says that he wants the eatery to continue ‘exactly how it is’ just like when he sold his juice bar in Lower Goat Lane.

Mr Finnie said: “Alley Olé isn’t closing and the person who buys the business will take it on exactly how it is just like when I sold the juice bar which still has my name above the door.

“I’ll be here for a long time yet as if someone said they wanted to take it today it still takes a long time for the sale to go through.

“I’m proud of what I’ve got here and want someone to takeover who is capable of running the business and we’ve had a fair bit of interest so far.

“The reaction to Alley Olé has been really positive over the last year and people enjoy coming here as it’s a nice place to come and eat.”

Mr Finnie has decided to sell as he wants to spend more time with his family.

He has worked in catering all his life and opened Finnie’s Juice Bar, his first business, in 2005.

He said: “I am selling as I want to spend more time with my family.

“I’ve always worked in catering so will carrying on working with food the rest of my life.”

The eatery, which opened in the former home of The Alley Bar, also serves a range of traditional cocktails, wines and Spanish beers.

Alley Olé offers a lunch deal with a quarter chicken, patatas bravas and salad with a drink for £11.

Alley Olé is open from 11am to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday at 20 Bridewell Alley.