Air ambulance lands on beach at Sheringham after ‘medical incident’ reported
PUBLISHED: 16:40 27 August 2018
Archant
An air ambulance landed on the beach at Sheringham after it was called to a medical incident.
The beach was back to normal after the air ambulance departed. Pictures: David Bale
The East Anglian Air Ambulance’s Anglia One helicopter landed on the town’s East Beach just before 1pm today.
A spokesman for the charity confirmed that the helicopter had been called to reports of a medical incident at 12.47pm, but said there were no further details available at this time.
People at the scene reported that a police car and ambulance had also been seen heading towards the sea front.
The ambulance was parked near Dave’s Fish and Chip Restaurant in Co-operative Street, nearby businesses said.
East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter Anglia One. Photo: EAAA
Did you see what happened? Email david.bale2@archant.co.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.