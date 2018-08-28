Man denies throwing pet dog against a wall

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has denied throwing a pet dog against a wall in Norwich during an argument with his girlfriend.

Adam Kerton, 26, of Bowers Avenue, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with six offences, including assault and criminal damage.

Kerton denied assaulting Lauren Gooch and damaging her car at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He also pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He is accused of throwing the pet dog against a wall following an argument, the court heard.

But Kerton admitted assaulting two police officers and damaging a police radio during the incident, on August 19.

He was released on conditional bail not to contact Ms Gooch or go to her home.

He will stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 24th at 2pm.