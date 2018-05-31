Search

Accident causes section of A47 to close

PUBLISHED: 18:59 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:59 31 July 2018

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A major road has been closed following a crash causing traffic delays.

Police have closed off a portion of the A47 Acle Straight following a two-vehicle traffic accident.

The closure is between the Acle roundabout and Vauxhall Roundabout, which will be re-opened at around 7pm once officers have cleared debris from the road.

There were no injuries in the accident, however it is believed one of the people involved is elderly.

Police recommend using alternative routes and allowing extra time for journeys.

