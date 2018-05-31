Accident causes section of A47 to close

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A major road has been closed following a crash causing traffic delays.

ROAD CLOSURE: #A47 Acle Straight following RTC. Closure at Acle roundabout and Vauxhall Roundabout. Use alternative routes and allow extra time for your journey. No timescale for re-opening at this time. #NorfolkRoads #CCRBG — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 31, 2018

Police have closed off a portion of the A47 Acle Straight following a two-vehicle traffic accident.

The closure is between the Acle roundabout and Vauxhall Roundabout, which will be re-opened at around 7pm once officers have cleared debris from the road.

There were no injuries in the accident, however it is believed one of the people involved is elderly.

Police recommend using alternative routes and allowing extra time for journeys.