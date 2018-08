Both lanes closed on Acle Straight after crash

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Both lanes of the Acle Straight on the A47 are closed this afternoon.

It comes after a crash between a light good vehicle and a Peugeot 3008 close to the Halvergate turn off.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed they were on scene and an ambulance had been called.

But it is not thought there were any serious injuries.

