Delays on A47 caused by broken down vehicle

PUBLISHED: 09:03 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:41 17 August 2018

The A47 on the Norwich southern bypass is experiencing delays. PHOTO: Google Maps

Google Maps

Delays on the A47 are being caused by a broken down tractor-trailer.

The A47 eastbound between the B1108 and A11 is obstructed by the vehicle, which is waiting to be recovered.

South Norfolk Police are on the scene.

Norfolk Police have asked drivers to consider their routes and plan a diversion.

UPDATE: The road was re-opened at around 10.25am.

