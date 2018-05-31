Four freebies for this year’s A-level students

KFC will be offering free food to students collecting their A-level results on Thursday. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

Students around the region are on the brink of discovering their A-level results after weeks of anticipation.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But whether they are commiserating or celebrating, there’s some freebies they can nab on Thursday, the big day.

Nando’s

The chicken chain is giving away free food to A-level students across the UK, providing they bring their results and ID.

They can choose from a complimentary quarter chicken, halloumi sticks, spicy mixed olives or hummus with peri-peri drizzle.

They’ll need to spend at least £7 to claim the freebie.

KFC

Students will be able to grab a free mini fillet snackbox with every £1.99 Krushem bought on Thursday.

In partnership with Student Beans, the offer has to be claimed through the chain’s Colonel Club app.

Pizza Express

The Italian chain will be giving students a complimentary portion of dough balls, worth £4.25, if they present a Unidays ID card and a copy of their A-level results.

There will be a gluten-free alternative available.

Pizza Express is also offering a 30pc discount on entire bills.

They are only valid for customers eating in.

Biscuiteers

Hand-iced biscuit company Biscuiteers is offering students 10pc off their Well Done Exams collection.

The discount will be available via a code on its website come Thursday.

• Is your business offering students a discount on Thursday? Let us know in the comments below.