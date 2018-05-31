Police launch 9pm routine campaign

Photo: PA Wire. PA Wire/Press Association Images

Norfolk Police have today launched a social media campaign encouraging residents to get in the habit of completing a #9PMRoutine.

The idea comes after the incredible success of a concept launched in Pasco County, Florida in America, which asks the public to check certain things around their home at a designated time.

Inspector Ed Brown, who suggested adopting the idea, said: “It’s simple really - set a reminder on your phone for 9pm and when it goes off do some checks around the house.

“We know that some criminals are opportunistic, looking for that quick and easy win. By completing the #9PMRoutine residents are making life so much harder for offenders. This will ultimately result in a reduction in crime.”

Residents are asked to conduct the following checks:

-Check your vehicles

-Shut your windows

-Lock your doors

-Check your outbuildings

To take part in the 9pm routine message @NorfolkPolice on Twitter and use #9PMRoutine.