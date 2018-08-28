There are 27 unclaimed estates in Norwich you could be entitled to

There are 27 unclaimed estates in Norwich. Picture: GettyImages/Wavebreak Media This content is subject to copyright.

The estates of 27 people who died in Norwich remain unclaimed, in some cases more than 20 years after they died.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The government has a public list of more than 10,000 unclaimed estates, which are left when people die without making a will, or who have no next of kin.

And while the Bona Vacantia list does not reveal the value of the estates, it does list 27 unclaimed estates in Norwich.

For example, the estate of Alfred Anderton, who the list says was born in the Isle of Man, has been unclaimed since he died in 1997.

And Cyril Wiles’ has remained unclaimed since she died in 2010.

People could be in line for an inheritance without knowing it, so those with surnames on the list should do some research.

Applications can be received up to 12 years after the person’s death with interest on the money, or 30 years without.

There is more information on how to make an application on the government’s website.

If someone dies without leaving a valid will, there is an order of priority for those entitled to the estate. Husband, wife or civil partner are first, before children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, mother and father, siblings and nieces and nephews, half-brothers and sisters, grandparents, uncles and aunts and half uncles and aunts.