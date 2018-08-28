15-month-old Lauren to be remembered in six peak challenge
PUBLISHED: 12:26 12 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:55 12 September 2018
Archant
A brave baby has inspired seven friends to scale the heights - six times in two days.
While most people are happy with either the Three Peaks Challenge or the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, the Norfolk gang are doing both.
They are tackling the mountains for little Lauren Taylor, who died aged 15 months, after being born with a rare life-limiting condition, Patau syndrome.
Emma Taylor and her husband Glen went into Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNHU) in 2009 expecting their third child, but she was born with the condition.
Mrs Taylor’s brother Andrew Sabberton, 37, from Wroxham, said: “I can’t even begin to imagine how that news would’ve affected them both.”
Patau syndrome is a chromosomal abnormality; babies are normally born with 46 chromosomes, arranged into 23 pairs. Children with the abnormality have an extra copy of chromosome 13 in every cell of their body, which disrupts normal development, causing multiple organ defects.
Average survival time for patients is between seven and 10 days.
The family received support from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which supports and cares for children with life-threatening conditions across the region.
Mr Sabberton said: “Lauren was a fighter and with help from the hospital and EACH, she made it home.”
Lauren died on October 30, 2010, and now seven friends of the family are raising money for EACH, which helped Lauren.
Mr Sabberton said: “EACH has outgrown their Quidenham home and are now building a new hospice that will be able to cope with the ever-growing help needed to support the palliative needs of families.”
Mr Sabberton will be joined by: Chris Yates, 46, of Brundall; Steve Reed, 37, of Eaton; Tom Hurd, 32, of Spixworth; Colin Jones, 56, of Keswick; Kevin Rooney of Taverham and Elliot Greenleaf, 24, from Norwich.
They will set off on September 28, aiming to conquer Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdon, Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent in two days.
To donate go to Mr Sabberton’s Virgin Moneygiving page.