15-month-old Lauren to be remembered in six peak challenge

The Taylor Family from left Emma, Thomas, Lauren, Caitlin and Glen. Picture: Andrew Sabberton Archant

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left, Elliott Greenleaf, Andrew Sabberton and Chris Yates ahead of their six peak challenge. Picture: EACH From left, Elliott Greenleaf, Andrew Sabberton and Chris Yates ahead of their six peak challenge. Picture: EACH

A brave baby has inspired seven friends to scale the heights - six times in two days.

While most people are happy with either the Three Peaks Challenge or the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, the Norfolk gang are doing both.

They are tackling the mountains for little Lauren Taylor, who died aged 15 months, after being born with a rare life-limiting condition, Patau syndrome.

Emma Taylor and her husband Glen went into Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNHU) in 2009 expecting their third child, but she was born with the condition.

Did you know that EACH offers care and support to over 800 children, young people and their families? 250 at our Milton hospice, 258 at The Treehouse and 292 at our Quidenham hospice. #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/vuFsEUFYPy — EACH (@EACH_hospices) August 15, 2018

Mrs Taylor’s brother Andrew Sabberton, 37, from Wroxham, said: “I can’t even begin to imagine how that news would’ve affected them both.”

Patau syndrome is a chromosomal abnormality; babies are normally born with 46 chromosomes, arranged into 23 pairs. Children with the abnormality have an extra copy of chromosome 13 in every cell of their body, which disrupts normal development, causing multiple organ defects.

Average survival time for patients is between seven and 10 days.

The family received support from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which supports and cares for children with life-threatening conditions across the region.

Mr Sabberton said: “Lauren was a fighter and with help from the hospital and EACH, she made it home.”

Lauren died on October 30, 2010, and now seven friends of the family are raising money for EACH, which helped Lauren.

Mr Sabberton said: “EACH has outgrown their Quidenham home and are now building a new hospice that will be able to cope with the ever-growing help needed to support the palliative needs of families.”

Mr Sabberton will be joined by: Chris Yates, 46, of Brundall; Steve Reed, 37, of Eaton; Tom Hurd, 32, of Spixworth; Colin Jones, 56, of Keswick; Kevin Rooney of Taverham and Elliot Greenleaf, 24, from Norwich.

They will set off on September 28, aiming to conquer Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdon, Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent in two days.

To donate go to Mr Sabberton’s Virgin Moneygiving page.