New £10m 126-bedroom hotel in Norwich could open late next year

Architect impressions of how the new Hampton by Hilton hotel in Norwich may look. Photo: ICA Architects Archant

A new multimillion pound hotel in Norwich is expected to open late next year, its developers say.

The £10m Hampton by Hilton Norwich Airport hotel was granted planning permission by Norwich City Council at the end of 2017.

It will be built on Spitfire Road, on land next to the International Aviation Academy, which opened last year.

It will be just a stone’s throw from Norwich airport’s main terminal, and will have 126 bedrooms, Hilton said.

Xenia Leisure, the developers behind the scheme, said more information would be revealed in the coming weeks, but said they hoped that the hotel would be up and running by autumn or winter next year.

A spokesperson said: “We are really looking forward to working as part of an ongoing partnership with both the aviation academy and the airport.

“It is likely to be one of the biggest investments in Norwich next year, and will create 40 jobs directly and many more indirectly.

“There will be lots of exciting developments to come soon.”

The hotel will become the only Hilton in Norwich, since one by the airport became a Holiday Inn.

When it was announced, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said the hotel would sit alongside other work to regenerate the industrial estate, which they said had “huge potential to support jobs in a key part of Norwich”.

And the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce said the investment by both the aviation academy and Hampton by Hilton showed “Norwich needs to be taken seriously”.

It is one of several hotels would could be built in Norwich over the coming years.

Permission for a boutique hotel and spa has been granted for the site of the old bus station ticket office in Surrey Street, and Dennis Bacon, who is behind it, remains hopeful it will open next year.

In November last year, budget hotel operator Travelodge wrote to Norwich City Council to put forward an “innovative partnership to support local regeneration” through new hotels.

And Norwich City Council has said it would be open to seeing a five-star hotel built on car park space at the back of its offices.

In November, they said they were promoting the site as future office space, but would consider a hotel development.

