Two Norwich roads to be closed for more than one week

PUBLISHED: 19:07 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 19:07 27 July 2018

Two roads in Norwich will be closed for more than a week in August as resurfacing and improvement work gets underway. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two roads in Norwich will be closed for more than a week in August as resurfacing and improvement work gets underway.

Sections of Waterloo Road and Angel Road in the north of the city will be closed to traffic from August 6 to August 17.

The work will see Waterloo Road resurfaced between its junction with Magpie Road and Angel Road.

Seven new cycle-friendly road humps will be installed on Waterloo Road, and a further five will be placed on Angel Road.

Norfolk County Council said a new time-limited parking bay, near the convenience store on Waterloo Road, will also be created.

The work starts July 31, but the closures only begin from August 6.

It will see Waterloo Road closed from its junction with Magpie Road, to about 20m past its junction with Angel Road.

Meanwhile, Angel Road, and a small section of Catton Grove Road, will be closed from its junction with Waterloo Road to about 40m past its junction with Elm Grove Lane. The closure lasts to August 15.

From August 16 to 7pm on August 17, the northern section of Waterloo Road, from its junction with Angel Road to its junction with Magdalen Road, will be closed.

Residents, businesses and pedestrians will all have access throughout the work.

