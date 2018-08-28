Temporary lights causing rush hour tailbacks in Costessey

Temporary traffic lights are causing tailbacks in Costessey. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Motorists in Costessey have been urged to find an alternative route because of temporary traffic lights which are causing rush-hour tailbacks.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The temporary lights on Dereham Road, near to Richmond Road, are causing long tailbacks up to the Longwater Lane area with very slow moving traffic this morning (Thursday, August 30).

Norwich Police have urged motorists to find an alternative route, tweeting: “Temporary traffic lights on #DerehamRoad near to #RichmondRoad end in #Costessey causing long tailbacks up to #Longeater very slow traffic, we’d suggest finding an alternative route. #SGT1668 #TrafficUpdate @BBCNrfkTravel”.

•Check our live traffic map before you travel