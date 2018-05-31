Search

Drivers warned of rush hour congestion out of Norwich due to road closure

PUBLISHED: 11:42 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 08:32 26 July 2018

Watton Road in Colney. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Watton Road in Colney. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Motorists have been warned of congestion on some routes out of Norwich due to a road closure on the edge of the city.

The B1108 Watton Road at Colney is due to be closed from August 6 to August 24 as part of a £1.7m Norfolk County Council project to widen a three-quarter-mile stretch of the road between the A47 and Hethersett Lane junction.

The closure is to allow workers to pulverise and resurface the existing carriageway surface.

A fully signed diversion via B1108 Watton Road, B1108 Earlham Road, A140 Colman Road, A140 Mile End Road, A11 Newmarket Road and A47 will be in place for the duration of the works.

But the council has warned drivers that there may be additional congestion on other routes out of the city, particularly during the evening rush hour.

The council has thanked people for their patience and the scheme is expected to be complete by September.

