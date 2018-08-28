Search

Quiz

Gear up for the new registration with this fun number plate change challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:21 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:21 30 August 2018

Figure it out. What number will go on the new registration plate on September 1 - 18, 19 or 68?

Mazda

With vehicles bearing the new registration number taking to the road in September why not try to figure out the answers in this fun plate change challenge devised by motoring editor Andy Russell.

It’s that time of year again when excited car buyers are looking forward to taking to the road with a brand new model bearing the brand new registration suffix.

September is one of the two months of the year when registration number changes but how much do you know about number plates?

Find out with this timely quiz, put together by motoring editor Andy Russell. Will it be a case of your number’s up or success of a plate?

