Motorists warned to expect delays on A47 due to obstruction

PUBLISHED: 08:39 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:11 11 August 2018

Motorists are being told to expect delays on the A47 this morning.

Norfolk Police have taken to Twitter to warn drivers about possible delays on the A47 between Postwick and Trowse, due to an obstruction in the road.

Shortly after 8am Norfolk Police tweeted they were on route to A-road following reports of an obstruction.

You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news in the region by visiting our live traffic map.

