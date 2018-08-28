Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

A rush-hour bus service in Norwich has been delayed - because it couldn’t travel past parked cars on a busy road.

Service 50A - 07:37 from Mousehold Heath delayed due to being unable to get between parked cars on Gertrude Road. We'll be with you as soon as we can get through! — Konectbus (@konectbuses) September 6, 2018

Konectbus tweeted on Thursday morning to say the 7.37am 50A service from Mousehold Heath would be delayed because of the difficulties.

They said it was unable to “get between parked cars on Gertrude Road”, but assured passengers it would make it to its next stop as soon as possible.

