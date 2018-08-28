Search

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

PUBLISHED: 08:23 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:07 06 September 2018

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A rush-hour bus service in Norwich has been delayed - because it couldn’t travel past parked cars on a busy road.

Konectbus tweeted on Thursday morning to say the 7.37am 50A service from Mousehold Heath would be delayed because of the difficulties.

They said it was unable to “get between parked cars on Gertrude Road”, but assured passengers it would make it to its next stop as soon as possible.

Check our live traffic map before you travel here.

• Have you been affected by parking in Norwich? Email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

