Employer of the year award for Holden Group
PUBLISHED: 18:29 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:29 03 August 2018
Holden Group
Holden Group’s innovative initiative to help employees ‘create the lives they want’ has seen the family-run motor business win Motor Trader’s Employer of the Year Award.
Holden Group is celebrating its innovative way of transforming the family-run business winning it Motor Trader’s Employer of the Year Award 2018.
Chief executive Tim Holden set about transforming the business, representing Volvo, Honda, Renault and Dacia and employing 111 people, in 2016 to operate in a more progressive and people-centric way, putting employees at the heart of everything it does and boosting employee retention.
The Motor Trader awards judging panel was impressed by the in-depth research Holden carried out to find out what employees really thought about the company.
It said: “The end result is a comprehensive strategy that has worked to improve the performance of the company and the benefits it offered to staff.”
It’s led to a new company purpose – to help employees ‘create the lives they want’.
As a result of the survey and the feedback it generated, all sales employees now work a five-day week and Holden gives employees their own personal development budget, of up to £300 which they can spend on anything related to learning and growth, and a choice regarding their pay and benefits.
To improve communications, Holden launched an employee intranet, offering quick access to information on the benefits available for staff.
It now has a management development scheme, written and delivered in-house by the senior management team, mapping out the learning modules managers need to master to be successful in their new roles. Holden has also created a ‘Good Egg’ scheme to encourage peer-to-peer recognition.
Sales executives’ basic pay was raised and Holden also tackled technician pay with new bandings for different skill levels. Other employees are now offered a choice of a pay rise or added holiday.
Feedback was very positive with the vast majority giving the company highly positive rating. The group has removed the annual performance appraisal process and replaced it with a personal growth model focused on every employee setting their own personal goal and action plan for achievement.
Group chief executive Tim Holden said: “The rationale is simple. If all our employees have complete clarity and focus on their personal goals and are inspired to learn and grow in order to achieve them, then there’s virtually no limit to what we can achieve together.”
Mr Holden explained: “When you’re generous, you can demand more of people and they’ll give it.”