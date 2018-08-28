Extra trains and buses to take football fans to East Anglian derby

Extra train services are being run to transport football fans to Ipswich for the big East Anglian derby this weekend.

Greater Anglia will run special trains for supporters travelling to Portman Road this Sunday for Ipswich Town’s home game against rivals Norwich City.

An additional 09.40 service from Norwich to Ipswich will run, calling at Diss at 9.58am and arriving in Ipswich at 10.21am.

After the match, additional trains will leave Ipswich at 2.29pm calling at Diss at 2.50pm and arriving at Norwich at 3.10pm and 2.43pm calling at Needham Market at 2.53pm and Stowmarket at 2.59pm.

In addition to the special trains, the scheduled hourly Sunday service between Norwich and Ipswich will operate.

Network Rail is carrying out some engineering work on Sunday between Ipswich and Chelmsford.

Greater Anglia is running 64 buses to Ipswich from Ingatestone, Colchester, Manningtree and Felixstowe, to make sure all fans are able to attend the match.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial director, said: “We know this match is very important to thousands of our customers, which is why we’re running additional trains and buses. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend on Sunday, and there will be extra members of staff helping people with their journeys.”

