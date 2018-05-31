Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Emergency services called after crash blocks road

PUBLISHED: 08:38 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:38 25 August 2018

Photo: Denise Bradley

Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called after a crash which blocked a road in Hingham.

The crash happened in Norwich Road at just before 7.15am today.

A fire crew from Hingham went to the scene.

They made the scene safe and used granules to absorb fuel which had leaked.

Konectbus tweeted that their services 3 and 6 had been delayed as a result of the crash.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Young man of promise’ jailed for supplying undercover cop with cocaine in Norwich

Connor Griggs. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Castle Mall to open £2m ten-pin bowling centre

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Norwich woman stole more than £300,000 from late uncle and left care home bills unpaid

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists