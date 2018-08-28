Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drivers in Norfolk urged to take extra care in foggy conditions

PUBLISHED: 06:48 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:19 03 September 2018

A foggy morning greeted people in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A foggy morning greeted people in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

Drivers have been urged to take extra care this morning, with foggy conditions on many of Norfolk’s roads.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said, so far, there had been no reports of crashes and that drivers were sensibly driving to the conditions.

Norfolk police has this advice for people driving in foggy conditions:

According to law, outlined in the Highway Code you must use headlights when visibility is seriously reduced, which generally means when you cannot see for more than 100 metres (328 feet).

You may also use front or rear fog lights but you must switch them off when visibility improves.

Police are also asking motorists driving in vehicles fitted with automatic headlights to double check their headlights are switched on or turn the headlights on manually.

•Keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front. Rear lights can give a false sense of security.

•Be able to pull up well within the distance you can see clearly. This is particularly important on motorways and dual carriageways, as vehicles are travelling faster.

•Use your windscreen wipers and demisters.

•Beware of other drivers not using headlights.

•Not accelerate to get away from a vehicle which is too close behind you.

•Check your mirrors before you slow down. Then use your brakes so that your brake lights warn drivers behind you that you are slowing down.

•Stop in the correct position at a junction with limited visibility and listen for traffic. When you are sure it is safe to emerge, do so positively and do not hesitate in a position that puts you directly in the path of approaching vehicles.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Updated: Major route into Norwich reopened after two car crash on St Stephen’s Road

Two vehicle crash on St Stephens Road, Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver of a seized moped was in possession of cannabis when police stopped him

Police have seized a moped in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists