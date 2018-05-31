Drivers face diversions as five-week closure of Eaton slip road starts

The slip road from Newmarket Road into Eaton will be shut for five weeks. Pic: Google. Google

Drivers will not be able to get into Eaton from the A11 for the next five weeks, when work which will close the slip road gets under way.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The next phase of Transport for Norwich work in Eaton gets under way tomorrow, with a temporary closure on the slip road into the village from Newmarket Road.

The closure had already sparked controversy, with the Eaton Village Residents’ Association criticising the proposals, which will affect anyone wanting to drive into the village from the city.

Their concerns were exacerbated when it was revealed the works would close the road to pedestrians, although a u-turn by council bosses means people will still be able to walk down the road.

But it will mean drivers will not be able to get down that road, with the closure due to remain in place until the end of August.

Transport improvements and maintenance started at the beginning of the month, with the latest phase seeing the widening of the cycle path from the Cellar House pub to Newmarket Road, allowing for two-way cycling.

Other changes include simplified crossings for pedestrians, as well as work to the crossroads at the centre of the village to upgrade the traffic signals, improve the junction’s efficiency and carry out resurfacing.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s chair of Norwich highways agency committee, says: “This project is designed to improve traffic flow for all road users, marking a positive and lasting change for transport facilities in the area.

“Construction has been planned to minimise disruption as much as possible, with the slip road closure taking place in the school holidays and manually controlled traffic signals used at the busiest times of day.

“We would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we carry out this work.”

While the closure is due to be in place until the end of August, council officers say every effort will be made to open the road as soon as possible.

First and Konectbus services will be affected, with bus stops in Eaton Street moved to Bluebell Road.

Phase one of the project in Cringleford, built last summer, saw traffic signals installed either side of Cringleford Road bridge to help manage queuing and improve traffic flow.