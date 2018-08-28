Video

Disabled woman’s fury after left stranded by First Buses

Margaret Dawson who was denied access to a First bus because of her wheelchair. Pictured with her husband Kevin. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A disabled woman from Norwich was left stranded after being denied access to a bus because of her wheelchair.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Margaret Dawson who was denied access to a First bus because of her wheelchair. Pictured with her husband Kevin. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Margaret Dawson who was denied access to a First bus because of her wheelchair. Pictured with her husband Kevin. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Margaret Dawson, 52, and her husband Kevin, 64, from Britannia Court in Norwich were denied access on First buses, with drivers saying her wheelchair is a scooter and needs a permit.

Kevin Dawson said: “Connect Busses came and checked her wheelchair and confirmed that we don’t need a permit for it.”

“The only route to go and see our daughter is on a First Bus, the first three or four times it was fine, but one day we were allowed on the bus into Longwater and denied access on the way back.”

Margaret Dawson who was denied access to a First bus because of her wheelchair. Pictured with her husband Kevin. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Margaret Dawson who was denied access to a First bus because of her wheelchair. Pictured with her husband Kevin. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mrs Dawson is wheelchair bound as she suffers with a type of osteoporosis where spurs grow on her spine causing discomfort.

The couple’s bus problems began around one year ago after they bought a new wheelchair to give Mrs Dawson more independence.

Mr Dawson said: “I can’t let my wife get on the bus on her own because I don’t know what would happen.

“She might be allowed to go one way and get stranded on the way back, that is a scary thought.”

First Buses were emailed by Mrs Dawson nine weeks ago regarding the problems and have had no reply, while Connect busses had an assesment of the wheelchair done within one week of an email being set.

Chris Speed, Head of Operations at First Eastern Counties said:” I am disappointed to hear that this matter has not been resolved until now, but I can assure the gentleman concerned that we will be in touch after I have concluded my investigation.

“To clarify, people using a standard design wheelchair do not require a permit to travel on the bus but people wanting to board using a Scooter will have to apply and undertake a brief health and safety course to ensure they can safely manoeuvre a scooter onto and off the bus.”

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) launched a Code of Practice aimed at regularising the carriage of mobility scooters on buses.

The Code sets out which models of scooter are allowed on buses and which are not, based on size.

Mr Speed said: “We need to ensure for the safety of everyone travelling with us that if the bus needed to be evacuated quickly, a person can do so independently without causing any obstruction to other passengers”