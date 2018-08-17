WATCH: Dashcam catches three drivers jumping lanes at NDR roundabout
PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 19 August 2018
Archant
A dashcam has captured three drivers jumping lanes at one roundabout on the NDR.
Martin Wright filmed the footage on his dashcam at 1.20pm on August 7 at the Salhouse Road roundabout on the NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway.
Mr Wright was initially cut up by the driver of a Ford as he approached the roundabout. He was then cut up by a white car as he went to exit the roundabout.
But Mr Wright’s rear view camera showed that the white car was also cut up by a car jumping lanes as it came onto the roundabout.
