WATCH: Dashcam catches three drivers jumping lanes at NDR roundabout

Still of dashcam footage from NDR. Picture Martin Wright. Archant

A dashcam has captured three drivers jumping lanes at one roundabout on the NDR.

Martin Wright filmed the footage on his dashcam at 1.20pm on August 7 at the Salhouse Road roundabout on the NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway.

Mr Wright was initially cut up by the driver of a Ford as he approached the roundabout. He was then cut up by a white car as he went to exit the roundabout.

But Mr Wright’s rear view camera showed that the white car was also cut up by a car jumping lanes as it came onto the roundabout.

