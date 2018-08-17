Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:41 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 21 August 2018

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Submitted

Footage of a two vehicle collision on the Broadland Northway (NDR) emerged on YouTube recently.

The driver of a car caught the moment when their vehicle collided with another as they headed for the North Walsham turning on the roundabout.

The video shows how the driver’s car is spun around after impact with a vehicle transporting another car as they both go to exit the roundabout at the North Walsham turn.

The footage comes after a series of complaints by drivers saying that the design of the roundabout is dangerous.

The council stated in a report earlier this year, however, that it believes the recent spate of crashes could be attributed to bad driving.

In July Martin Wilby, chairman of the council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “We’ve quite rightly been monitoring the Broadland Northway as we would do with any new scheme to see if there were any issues, save for the usual bedding in stage, as we know the people can take time to get used to a new route.

“Sadly, feedback does suggest that some drivers are not adhering to the speed limit, so I hope that by working with the police we can help to encourage people to drive more safely at all times of the day and night.

“I’m always keen to base decisions we make on evidence so we’ve been looking carefully at the evidence and will continue to do so. “As the road has been open for 11 weeks now we can see if any patterns seem to be emerging.

“A review of this suggests that some small adjustments will help drivers at the airport north roundabout.

“We also plan to complete more detailed traffic monitoring at the Wroxham Road roundabout and will continue to monitor the road generally to ensure we have a route that continues to serve Norfolk well for many years to come.”

Have you witnessed any incidents on this roundabout? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists