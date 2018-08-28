Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

PUBLISHED: 09:17 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:17 03 September 2018

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

People in Norwich have been warned of bus diversions due to a road closure in the city.

First has confirmed its red line buses will be diverted for the next three days due the closure of Kett’s Hill.

The 23/23A will go via Riverside Road then over Mousehold Heath to Salhouse Road. Buses follow the normal route around Heartsease and return to the city via the ring road and Mousehold Heath.

Heartsease buses will not be able to call at The Heartsease roundabout area during the closure.

Red line 24/24A buses to Thorpe St Andrew will go along Thorpe Road and Harvey Lane to get to the Heartsease roundabout and then resume normal routes. Services will return to the city via Harvey Lane and Thorpe Road.

First has said there may be minor delays to services due to the diversions.

The road closure is due to work being done by Anglian Water.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Blazes in Norwich home and shed tackled by firefighters

Photo: Denise Bradley

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Updated: Major route into Norwich reopened after two car crash on St Stephen’s Road

Two vehicle crash on St Stephens Road, Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists