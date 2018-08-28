Water leak on village road causes rush hour delays

Anglian Water has said there is ‘more work required than first anticipated’ on a leak on a village road near Norwich which caused rush hour delays.

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Jo Clarke, a Local government officer who lives in Horsford, said the leak on Holt Road caused delays for her yesterday evening.

“They told me they expect to have it finished by tomorrow (Friday), but I joined the queue of traffic at the NDR heading into Horsford at 5pm yesterday and there was a huge hole in the road.

“It took about 20 minutes to get from the NDR roundabout and past the roadworks last night, I was concerned about the queue backing up into the NDR roundabout.”

The main road heading south out of Horsford will be using two way traffic lights until the work is completed.

The last time road works were carried out on this section of road in November it took around one week.

A tweet from Anglian Water said: “It looks like there’s more work required here than first anticipated, we dug down but couldn’t find the leak so this is going to take longer than we hoped and I am sorry about that but we want to make sure we repair this completely to prevent any future issues.”

