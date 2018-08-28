Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Water leak on village road causes rush hour delays

PUBLISHED: 07:13 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:24 06 September 2018

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Archant

Anglian Water has said there is ‘more work required than first anticipated’ on a leak on a village road near Norwich which caused rush hour delays.

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarkeHolt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Jo Clarke, a Local government officer who lives in Horsford, said the leak on Holt Road caused delays for her yesterday evening.

“They told me they expect to have it finished by tomorrow (Friday), but I joined the queue of traffic at the NDR heading into Horsford at 5pm yesterday and there was a huge hole in the road.

“It took about 20 minutes to get from the NDR roundabout and past the roadworks last night, I was concerned about the queue backing up into the NDR roundabout.”

The main road heading south out of Horsford will be using two way traffic lights until the work is completed.

The last time road works were carried out on this section of road in November it took around one week.

A tweet from Anglian Water said: “It looks like there’s more work required here than first anticipated, we dug down but couldn’t find the leak so this is going to take longer than we hoped and I am sorry about that but we want to make sure we repair this completely to prevent any future issues.”

• For more information head to Anglian Water’s website.

Most Read

Strictly champion and Holby City actor to star in new play coming to Norwich

Current Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden is starring in the new The House On Cold Hill play which is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture Norwich Theatre Royal.

Video: Revealed: The worst-hit Norwich streets and roads for fly-tipping

Fly-tipping has become an issue in most parts of the county. Photo: Jonathan Tidswell/citizenside.com

Video: Three men arrested for dealing in Norwich drugs raid

Norwich police raid a house on Earlham Green Lane. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

City robber jailed for 10 years after targeting teenage cashier with water pistol

Ryan Smith has been jailed for a 10 year extended sentence after his 13th robbery in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists